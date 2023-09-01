West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Buffalo Bulls

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Buffalo (-4.5)

Buffalo (-4.5) Buffalo Moneyline: -175

-175 Niagara Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 145.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

South Dakota Coyotes vs. North Dakota State Bison

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Spread Favorite: North Dakota State (-7.5)

North Dakota State (-7.5) North Dakota State Moneyline: -400

-400 South Dakota Moneyline: +300

+300 Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Hawks (-0.5)

Hawks (-0.5) Hawks Moneyline: -115

-115 Kings Moneyline: -105

-105 Total: 250.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oregon State Beavers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Notre Dame (-6.5) Notre Dame Moneyline: -250

-250 Oregon State Moneyline: +190

+190 Total: 41.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Moraga, California

Moraga, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5) Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline: -500

-500 Kent State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 133.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-110)

Red Wings (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Predators (-110)

Predators (-110) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Illinois State Redbirds vs. Kentucky Wildcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kentucky (-19.5)

Kentucky (-19.5) Total: 148.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Gonzaga (-6.5)

Gonzaga (-6.5) Gonzaga Moneyline: -275

-275 San Diego State Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 147.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Stanford Cardinal

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Stanford (-5.5)

Stanford (-5.5) Stanford Moneyline: -225

-225 Arizona State Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 145.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Spread Favorite: Iowa (-16.5)

Iowa (-16.5) Total: 168.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

