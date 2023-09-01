West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in West Virginia Today

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Houston Cougars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Houston (-20.5)

Houston (-20.5) Total: 134.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Texas State Bobcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Texas State (-2.5)

Texas State (-2.5) Total: 141.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.