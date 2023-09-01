West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games to Bet on Today

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Eagles (-4.5)

Eagles (-4.5) Eagles Moneyline: -225

-225 Giants Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 42

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Michigan State Spartans vs. Northwestern Wildcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)

BTN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Northwestern (-2.5)

Northwestern (-2.5) Total: 134.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 49ers (-4)

49ers (-4) 49ers Moneyline: -200

-200 Rams Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 41

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

IUPUI Jaguars vs. Youngstown State Penguins

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Youngstown State (-18.5)

Youngstown State (-18.5) Total: 146.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Suns Moneyline: -175

-175 Grizzlies Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 229.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

SMU Mustangs vs. Memphis Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Memphis (-6.5)

Memphis (-6.5) Total: 149.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Marist Red Foxes vs. Fairfield Stags

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Fairfield (-2.5)

Fairfield (-2.5) Total: 133.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Wichita State Shockers vs. Temple Owls

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Temple (-1.5)

Temple (-1.5) Total: 149.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSNO (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CA, BSNO (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kings (-3.5)

Kings (-3.5) Kings Moneyline: -150

-150 Pelicans Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 234.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA, TSN (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-BA, TSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Warriors Moneyline: -140

-140 Raptors Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 237.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.