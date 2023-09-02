The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall sported the 90th-ranked offense last season (24.5 points per game), and it was more effective defensively, ranking sixth-best with just 16 points allowed per game. Albany (NY) has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 15th-best in total offense (399 total yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (235 total yards allowed per game).

Below in this story, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics (2022)

Marshall Albany (NY) 397.9 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403 (44th) 294.5 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.5 (59th) 205.9 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (92nd) 192 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.2 (16th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 28 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Marshall Stats Leaders (2022)

Cam Fancher put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,543 yards (118.7 yards per game), going 130-for-234 (55.6% completion percentage), 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was a factor in the running game as well, with 444 rushing yards on 106 carries, one rushing TD, and averaging 34.2 yards per game.

Last year, Khalan Laborn ran for 1,513 yards on 302 attempts (116.4 yards per game) and scored 16 times.

Corey Gammage reeled in 52 catches for 774 yards (59.5 per game) while being targeted 73 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Charles Montgomery tacked on 402 yards on 36 grabs with one touchdown. He was targeted 59 times, and averaged 30.9 receiving yards per game.

Talik Keaton reeled in 24 passes for 226 yards, putting up 17.4 yards per game last season.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has been a dual threat for Albany (NY) this season. He has 253 passing yards (253 per game) while completing 57.5% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 47 yards (47 ypg) on eight carries.

Nate Larkins is his team's leading rusher with 12 carries for 69 yards, or 69 per game.

Roy Alexander has registered six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 58 (58 yards per game). He's been targeted six times and has two touchdowns.

Marqeese Dietz has collected 46 receiving yards (46 yards per game) on five receptions.

Brevin Easton's two targets have resulted in two catches for 31 yards and one touchdown.

