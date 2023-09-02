Reds vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
Cody Bellinger rides a two-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (72-63) game versus the Cincinnati Reds (70-67) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.
The probable starters are Javier Assad (3-2) for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott (8-4) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.35 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- Abbott (8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.
- Abbott is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Abbott has 12 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 outings this season.
Andrew Abbott vs. Cubs
- The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .252 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 1153 total hits and sixth in MLB action with 676 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and are 14th in all of MLB with 162 home runs.
- In 3 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Abbott has a 10.8 ERA and a 2.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .385.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad
- Assad (3-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 2.96, a 1.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.203.
- He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.
- Assad has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has 10 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Javier Assad vs. Reds
- The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.409) and 155 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 8-for-28 with four doubles and two RBI in 7 1/3 innings this season.
