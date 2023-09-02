Spencer Steer vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on September 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.353), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (131) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- In 83 of 132 games this year (62.9%) Steer has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (13.6%).
- He has scored in 54 of 132 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|69
|.264
|AVG
|.270
|.354
|OBP
|.352
|.423
|SLG
|.471
|19
|XBH
|32
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|41
|47/28
|K/BB
|66/30
|8
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (3-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.96 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
