Spencer Steer and Nico Hoerner will be among the stars on display when the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 18th in MLB action with 155 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Reds are 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 11th in runs scored with 648 (4.7 per game).

The Reds' .324 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

Reds batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 28th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.402).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Carson Spiers will start for the Reds, his first this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Giants L 6-1 Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants W 4-1 Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Wicks 9/1/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs - Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Williamson Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Zack Thompson

