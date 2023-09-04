On Monday, Hunter Renfroe (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Hunter Renfroe At The Plate

Renfroe has 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .237.

In 72 of 128 games this season (56.3%) Renfroe has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).

He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Renfroe has driven home a run in 32 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 46 of 128 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 67 .000 AVG .234 .000 OBP .294 .000 SLG .375 0 XBH 22 0 HR 7 1 RBI 30 1/0 K/BB 59/21 0 SB 0

