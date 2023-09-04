On Monday, Jake Fraley (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .271 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks.

In 60.6% of his games this season (57 of 94), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (14.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has driven in a run in 40 games this year (42.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (33.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .280 AVG .261 .333 OBP .368 .522 SLG .428 21 XBH 11 9 HR 6 31 RBI 32 33/10 K/BB 28/23 7 SB 13

