The Seattle Mariners (77-59) and Cincinnati Reds (71-68) clash on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (2-3, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Tejay Antone.

Reds vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (2-3, 4.15 ERA) vs Antone - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tejay Antone

Antone will start for the Reds, his first this season.

The 29-year-old right-hander has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .333 against him this season. He has a .00 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings over his one appearances.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (2-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing three hits.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 4.15, a 3.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.169.

He has earned a quality start four times in 13 starts this season.

In 13 starts, Woo has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

