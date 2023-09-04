TJ Friedl -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .269.

In 61.7% of his 115 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this season (28.7%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 of 115 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .273 AVG .265 .333 OBP .335 .505 SLG .359 23 XBH 14 9 HR 3 32 RBI 18 43/15 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

Mariners Pitching Rankings