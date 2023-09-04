TJ Friedl vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .269.
- In 61.7% of his 115 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this season (28.7%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 115 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.273
|AVG
|.265
|.333
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.359
|23
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|18
|43/15
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Woo (2-3) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.