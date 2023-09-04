Will Benson, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Bryan Woo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 12 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .263.

Benson has picked up a hit in 49.4% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.4%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 17.6% of his games this season, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (38.8%), including seven multi-run games (8.2%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 46 .204 AVG .306 .333 OBP .388 .408 SLG .515 10 XBH 16 5 HR 3 12 RBI 13 44/18 K/BB 41/18 7 SB 7

Mariners Pitching Rankings