The Cincinnati Reds and Hunter Renfroe (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Hunter Renfroe At The Plate

Renfroe is batting .239 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Renfroe has gotten a hit in 73 of 129 games this season (56.6%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (22.5%).

In 18 games this season, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 25.6% of his games this season, Renfroe has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (11.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 67 .251 AVG .234 .316 OBP .294 .507 SLG .375 28 XBH 22 12 HR 7 26 RBI 30 54/18 K/BB 59/21 0 SB 0

