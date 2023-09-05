On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (batting .321 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .269 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 57 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has an RBI in 40 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (31 of 95), with two or more runs seven times (7.4%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .276 AVG .261 .333 OBP .368 .515 SLG .428 21 XBH 11 9 HR 6 31 RBI 32 33/11 K/BB 28/23 7 SB 13

Mariners Pitching Rankings