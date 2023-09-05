The Phoenix Mercury (9-28) welcome in the Washington Mystics (17-20) after dropping three straight home games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-7.5) 154.5 -298 +240
BetMGM Mystics (-7.5) 154.5 -275 +220
PointsBet Mystics (-7.5) 154.5 -350 +240
Tipico Mystics (-5.5) 156.5 -260 +200

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have put together a 16-20-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have put together a 13-23-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Washington has been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, Phoenix has an ATS record of 6-10.
  • Mystics games have hit the over 13 out of 36 times this season.
  • Mercury games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

