The Washington Mystics (17-20) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report ahead of a Tuesday, September 5 game against the Phoenix Mercury (9-28) at Footprint Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Mystics suffered a 72-64 loss to the Sparks.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 12 3.2 2.4 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10 7 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 3.6 0.7 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes leads the Mystics with 15.4 points per contest and 3.8 assists, while also posting 4.9 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud averages a team-high 5.9 assists per game. She is also posting 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 36.6% from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tianna Hawkins posts a team-leading 5.1 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 8.5 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor.

Elena Delle Donne is averaging 16.8 points, 2.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough puts up 5.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the field.

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -7.5 154.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.