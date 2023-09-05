J.P. Crawford and Spencer Steer will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners play the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -160 +135 10 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The past 10 Reds games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 48 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 16-18, a 47.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 139 games with a total.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-36 38-32 25-31 46-37 51-48 20-20

