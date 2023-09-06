Jake Fraley and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

In 58 of 96 games this year (60.4%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Fraley has driven in a run in 41 games this season (42.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 32.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .280 AVG .261 .344 OBP .368 .524 SLG .428 22 XBH 11 9 HR 6 32 RBI 32 33/11 K/BB 28/23 7 SB 13

Mariners Pitching Rankings