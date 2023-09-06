Lyon Richardson takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Mariners Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 162 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 668 total runs this season.

The Reds have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Reds rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Richardson has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.

The 23-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Andrew Abbott Eduardo Rodríguez

