Reds vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 6
The Cincinnati Reds (73-68) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Seattle Mariners (77-61) on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (12-5) against the Reds and Lyon Richardson.
Reds vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lyon Richardson
- Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 23-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (12-5) for his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.56 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Gilbert has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), third in WHIP (1.045), and 24th in K/9 (9).
