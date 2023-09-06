TJ Friedl vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks while batting .268.
- In 61.5% of his games this season (72 of 117), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (39.3%), including 11 multi-run games (9.4%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.265
|.336
|OBP
|.335
|.497
|SLG
|.359
|23
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|18
|44/15
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (12-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), third in WHIP (1.045), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
