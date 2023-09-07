David Bell, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 105th among WRs; 309th overall), put up 21.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 126th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Cleveland Browns WR.

David Bell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 21.40 20.56 - Overall Rank 334 403 309 Position Rank 130 148 105

David Bell 2022 Stats

On 35 targets last year, Bell racked up 214 yards on 24 catches, averaging 12.6 yards per contest.

In Week 4 last year versus the Atlanta Falcons, Bell posted a season-high 3.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, 35 yards.

David Bell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 3 Steelers 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Falcons 3.5 3 2 35 0 Week 5 Chargers 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 6 Patriots 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 7 @Ravens 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Bengals 2.7 2 2 27 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 2.4 5 3 24 0 Week 11 @Bills 2.2 5 4 22 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 2.3 6 4 23 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 2.7 3 3 27 0 Week 16 Saints 1.8 2 1 18 0 Week 18 @Steelers 0.0 2 0 0 0

