Is Demetric Felton a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Cleveland Browns RB's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Demetric Felton Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.40 17.98 - Overall Rank 544 427 935 Position Rank 130 114 164

Similar Players to Consider

Demetric Felton 2022 Stats

Last year, Felton rushed one time for -4 yards (-0.2 ypg).

In his best game last season -- Week 15 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Felton accumulated 0.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 0 carries, 0 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 2 against the New York Jets -- Felton accumulated -0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 1 carry, -4 yards.

Demetric Felton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Panthers 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets -0.1 1 -4 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 0.5 0 0 0 0

