Deshaun Watson, who is currently the ninth quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (72nd overall), put up 85.5 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 32nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Cleveland Browns QB.

Is Watson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Deshaun Watson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 85.58 290.80 - Overall Rank 160 9 72 Position Rank 33 9 9

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Deshaun Watson 2022 Stats

Watson averaged 64.8 passing yards and threw for seven TDs last year.

He also produced with his legs, tallying one TD and 10.3 yards per game.

Watson accumulated 21.9 fantasy points -- 9-of-18 (50%), 169 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 31 yards -- in his best game last year (Week 17 against the Washington Commanders).

Watson picked up 5.3 fantasy points -- 12-of-22 (54.5%), 131 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 7 carries, 21 yards -- in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, in his worst game of the season.

Rep Watson and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deshaun Watson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 13 @Texans 5.3 12-for-22 131 0 1 0 Week 14 @Bengals 16.3 26-for-42 276 1 1 0 Week 15 Ravens 12.6 18-for-28 161 1 0 0 Week 16 Saints 11.8 15-for-31 135 0 1 1 Week 17 @Commanders 21.9 9-for-18 169 3 0 0 Week 18 @Steelers 17.6 19-for-29 230 2 2 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.