With an ADP that ranks him 63rd at his position (521st overall), Jordan Akins has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 79.5 fantasy points, which ranked him 15th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Cleveland Browns TE in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Jordan Akins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 79.50 21.40 - Overall Rank 171 395 521 Position Rank 16 63 63

Jordan Akins 2022 Stats

Akins filled up his receiving stat line last year, securing 37 receptions for 495 yards and five TDs. He was targeted 54 times and produced 29.1 yards per game.

In Week 18 last season versus the Indianapolis Colts, Akins put up a season-high 21.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Akins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Bears 9.1 4 3 31 1 Week 4 Chargers 3.3 2 2 33 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 2.2 2 2 22 0 Week 7 @Raiders 6.8 4 3 68 0 Week 8 Titans 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Eagles 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 7.2 3 3 72 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.8 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 10.1 5 5 61 1 Week 13 Browns 2.1 6 3 21 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 15 Chiefs 8.2 6 3 22 1 Week 16 @Titans 3.9 3 3 39 0 Week 17 Jaguars 3.8 3 2 38 0 Week 18 @Colts 21.0 8 4 70 2

