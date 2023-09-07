After compiling 0.0 fantasy points last season (72nd among QBs), Joshua Dobbs has an ADP of 605th overall (77th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Joshua Dobbs Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.84 10.32 - Overall Rank 340 534 605 Position Rank 46 67 77

Joshua Dobbs 2022 Stats

Last season Dobbs put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game), going -for-0 (0%) and ending up with zero TDs and INTs.

Dobbs accumulated 10.5 fantasy points -- 20-of-39 (51.3%), 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- in Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys, which was his best game last year.

In Week 18 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dobbs finished with a season-low 10.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 20-of-29 (69%), 179 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 32 yards.

Joshua Dobbs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 17 Cowboys 10.5 20-for-39 232 1 1 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 10.4 20-for-29 179 1 1 0

