Trent Taylor, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 173rd among WRs; 616th overall), tallied 5.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 156th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Cincinnati Bengals WR.

Trent Taylor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.70 5.20 - Overall Rank 447 618 616 Position Rank 166 233 173

Trent Taylor 2022 Stats

Taylor added six catches for 62 yards last year on 10 targets. He averaged 3.9 yards per game.

In Week 14 last year versus the Cleveland Browns, Taylor put up a season-high 3.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, 34 yards.

Taylor accumulated -0.3 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trent Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 9 Panthers 3.2 2 2 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Chiefs -0.3 0 0 0 Week 14 Browns 3.4 4 1 34 0

