The San Diego Open is nearing its end in San Diego, California, as Beatriz Haddad Maia heads into a quarterfinal versus Barbora Krejcikova. Haddad Maia has +800 odds to win this tournament at Barnes Tennis Center.

Haddad Maia at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 9-16

September 9-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Haddad Maia's Next Match

After beating Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 6-7, 6-2, Haddad Maia will meet Krejcikova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 14 at 8:30 PM ET.

Haddad Maia Stats

Haddad Maia defeated Kostyuk 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

The 27-year-old Haddad Maia is 29-21 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament win.

Haddad Maia is 15-14 on hard courts over the past year.

In her 50 matches over the past year, across all court types, Haddad Maia has averaged 22.9 games.

In her 29 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Haddad Maia has averaged 23.8 games.

Over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has been victorious in 32.7% of her return games and 70.1% of her service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Haddad Maia has won 70.3% of her games on serve and 28.9% on return.

