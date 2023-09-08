Hunter Renfroe vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Hunter Renfroe (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mariners.
Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Hunter Renfroe At The Plate
- Renfroe is hitting .239 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks.
- Renfroe has had a hit in 73 of 130 games this season (56.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (22.3%).
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.4% of his games this year, Renfroe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (36.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|67
|.154
|AVG
|.234
|.267
|OBP
|.294
|.154
|SLG
|.375
|0
|XBH
|22
|0
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|30
|1/2
|K/BB
|59/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Rom (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 7.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .310 to his opponents.
