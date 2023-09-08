Katie Volynets will start the San Diego Open in San Diego, California against Clervie Ngounoue in the round of 32. She was defeated by Xinyu Wang in the round of 128 of the US Open (her most recent tournament). Volynets' odds to win it all at Barnes Tennis Center are +5000.

Volynets at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-16

September 8-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Volynets' Next Match

Volynets will open up at the San Diego Open by matching up with Ngounoue in the round of 32 on Monday, September 11 (at 3:45 PM ET).

Volynets Stats

Volynets is coming off a loss in the Round of 128 at the US Open, at the hands of No. 53-ranked Wang, 3-6, 4-6.

Volynets has not won any of her 15 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 15-16.

In seven tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Volynets has gone 14-7.

Volynets, over the past 12 months, has played 31 matches across all court surfaces, and 22.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Volynets has played 21 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 22.2 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Volynets has won 60.2% of her games on serve, and 38.8% on return.

Volynets has won 44.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 63.7% of her service games during that timeframe.

