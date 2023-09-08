The Atlanta Dream (18-20), on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to break a nine-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (18-20).

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-5.5) 162.5 -205 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-5.5) 162.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-9.5) 162.5 -240 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-4.5) 163.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have compiled a 17-20-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dream have won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • Washington has covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.
  • A total of 14 out of the Mystics' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 37 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.