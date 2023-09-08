Friday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-2 victory for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Reds will look to Andrew Abbott (8-4) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (0-2).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Reds as the favorite once.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.

This season Cincinnati has won 11 of its 22 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 672.

The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

