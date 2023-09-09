Harrison Bader vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Harrison Bader (.133 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .235.
- In 57.5% of his 87 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (22 of 87), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (32 of 87), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.237
|.275
|OBP
|.269
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|25/6
|9
|SB
|8
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Cardinals allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
