Hunter Renfroe vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hunter Renfroe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Hunter Renfroe At The Plate
- Renfroe is batting .242 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (74 of 131), Renfroe has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.0% of his games this season, Renfroe has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|67
|.235
|AVG
|.234
|.350
|OBP
|.294
|.412
|SLG
|.375
|1
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|30
|2/3
|K/BB
|59/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Cardinals surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson (4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
