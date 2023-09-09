Based on our computer projection model, the East Carolina Pirates will take down the Marshall Thundering Herd when the two teams come together at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Marshall vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+3) Over (43.5) East Carolina 25, Marshall 24

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for East Carolina this year is 10 points higher than this game's over/under.

Thundering Herd vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 21 17 21 17 -- -- East Carolina 3 30 -- -- 3 30

