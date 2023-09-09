Oddsmakers give the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the East Carolina Pirates (0-1). Marshall is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the contest.

Marshall is averaging 21.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 93rd in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 53rd, allowing 17.0 points per game. East Carolina ranks seventh-worst in points per game (3.0), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 92nd in the FBS with 30.0 points allowed per contest.

Marshall vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Marshall vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -3 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, Marshall went 7-6-0 last season.

The Thundering Herd were 4-5 ATS last season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Marshall had three of its 13 games hit the over last year.

Marshall finished with a 5-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Thundering Herd have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Marshall Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Khalan Laborn rushed for 1,513 yards (116.4 per game) and 16 touchdowns.

In 13 games, Cam Fancher passed for 1,543 yards (118.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.6%.

Also, Fancher rushed for 444 yards and one TD.

Corey Gammage had 52 catches for 774 yards (59.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Henry Colombi passed for 938 yards (72.2 per game), completing 73.4% of his passes, with six touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games.

On defense last year, Owen Porter helped set the tone with one interception to go with 36 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 9.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games.

In 13 games in 2022, Eli Neal recorded one interception to go with 58 tackles, 5.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended.

Charlie Gray had 2.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Koby Cumberlander contributed 22 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and 6.5 sacks through 13 games.

