The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) go on the road to play the East Carolina Pirates (0-1) at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On offense, Marshall ranks 94th in the FBS with 21.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 54th in points allowed (300.0 points allowed per contest). East Carolina has been struggling on offense, ranking 13th-worst with 235.0 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 402.0 total yards per contest (93rd-ranked).

Marshall vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Marshall vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Marshall East Carolina 413.0 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.0 (121st) 300.0 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.0 (82nd) 145.0 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.0 (102nd) 268.0 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.0 (117th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 268 yards (268.0 ypg) on 28-of-35 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 16 rushing yards on five carries.

Rasheen Ali has racked up 137 yards on 18 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Charles Montgomery's 81 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered six receptions and one touchdown.

Cade Conley has caught seven passes for 79 yards (79.0 yards per game) this year.

DeMarcus Harris has a total of 32 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Mason Garcia has thrown for 80 yards on 11-of-18 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 36 yards.

Rahjai Harris has compiled 22 yards on five carries.

Javious Bond has totaled three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 31 (31.0 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Jaylen Johnson has collected 30 receiving yards (30.0 yards per game) on three receptions.

Jarett Garner's four catches (on four targets) have netted him 22 yards (22.0 ypg).

