Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .227 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Senzel has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (13.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Senzel has driven in a run in 29 games this year (35.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season (33 of 82), with two or more runs seven times (8.5%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .211 AVG .246 .255 OBP .338 .352 SLG .426 10 XBH 10 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 38/8 K/BB 24/17 4 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings