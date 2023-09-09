Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 165 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 676.

The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Reds rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Carson Spiers will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals L 9-4 Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Andrew Abbott Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene Tylor Megill

