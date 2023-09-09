The St. Louis Cardinals (62-79) and the Cincinnati Reds (73-70) will square off on Saturday, September 9 at Great American Ball Park, with Zack Thompson starting for the Cardinals and Carson Spiers toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+110). A 10.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (4-5, 3.91 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Reds and Cardinals matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 31, or 45.6%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 25-27 record (winning 48.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 2-1 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (48%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 36-37 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Hunter Renfroe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +6600 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.