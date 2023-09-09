After hitting .275 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (138) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

In 88 of 138 games this year (63.8%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (14.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had an RBI in 54 games this season (39.1%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 69 .267 AVG .270 .360 OBP .352 .434 SLG .471 21 XBH 32 10 HR 10 36 RBI 41 53/31 K/BB 66/30 9 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings