Spencer Steer vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After hitting .275 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (138) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- In 88 of 138 games this year (63.8%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (14.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had an RBI in 54 games this season (39.1%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|69
|.267
|AVG
|.270
|.360
|OBP
|.352
|.434
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|41
|53/31
|K/BB
|66/30
|9
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.71 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.91 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
