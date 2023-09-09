Tyler Stephenson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks while batting .257.
- In 62.0% of his games this season (75 of 121), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (30.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (8.3%).
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.263
|AVG
|.252
|.348
|OBP
|.324
|.399
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|25
|55/25
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.71 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
