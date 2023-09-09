West Virginia vs. Duquesne: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) are heavily favored, by 38.5 points, facing the FCS Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Duquesne matchup.
West Virginia vs. Duquesne Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
West Virginia vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Duquesne Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-38.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|West Virginia (-38.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-38.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
West Virginia vs. Duquesne Betting Trends
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
