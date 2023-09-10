Check out best bets for when AFC North foes match up as the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) and the Cleveland Browns (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

When is Bengals vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Cincinnati 27 - Browns 18

Cincinnati 27 - Browns 18 The Bengals have a 56.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bengals finished 10-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 76.9% of those games).

Cincinnati had an 11-3 record last year (winning 78.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Browns won four of the 10 games they played as underdogs last season.

Cleveland had a record of 2-5 when it was set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-2)



Cincinnati (-2) Against the spread, the Bengals were 12-4-0 last season.

Cincinnati's ATS record as at least 2-point favorites was 9-5 last season.

The Browns beat the spread nine times in 17 games last season.

Cleveland had an ATS record of 4-4 as underdogs of 2 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) Cincinnati and Cleveland combined to average 0.2 less points per game a season ago than the total of 47.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.0 fewer points per game (42.5) last season than this game's total of 47.5 points.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Last year, eight Browns games went over the point total.

Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 87.2 9

Amari Cooper Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 17 68.2 9

