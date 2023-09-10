Cincinnati (0-0) will face off against their AFC North rival, the Cleveland Browns (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The spread foretells an evenly-matched game, with the Bengals favored to win by 1.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Bengals facing off against the Browns, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bengals vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Bengals were winning after the first quarter in nine games, trailed after the first quarter in three games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The Bengals' offense averaged 6.3 points in the first quarter last year, and defensively, they surrendered 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Browns led seven times, were behind two times, and were knotted up eight times.

In the first quarter last year, the Browns averaged four points scored on offense and gave up an average of 2.3 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Bengals outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they tied the second quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense averaged 8.3 points in the second quarter last season. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Browns lost the second quarter 12 times and won five times.

The Browns' offense averaged 5.4 points in the second quarter last season. On defense, they surrendered 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals won the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, Cincinnati averaged 5.7 points on offense, and it surrendered an average of 4.1 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Browns won the third quarter seven times, lost nine times, and were knotted up one time.

On offense, the Browns averaged 3.9 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) last year. They gave up 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Bengals' 16 games last season, they won the fourth quarter 11 times, lost three times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, Cincinnati put up an average of 6.3 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.2 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Browns outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, were outscored 11 times, and were knotted up two times.

The Browns averaged 6.1 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 7.9 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

Bengals vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals had the lead nine times, were behind five times, and were tied two times at the completion of the first half last season.

Cincinnati averaged 14.6 points in the first half (fourth-ranked) last season. Defensively, it gave up 11.3 points on average in the first half (16th-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Browns were winning five times, were behind nine times, and were knotted up three times.

In the first half last year, the Browns averaged 9.4 points on offense and allowed an average of 10.1 points on defense.

2nd Half

Last season, the Bengals won the second half in 10 games, and they were outscored in the second half in six games.

On offense, Cincinnati averaged 11.9 points in the second half (eighth-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it gave up 8.3 points on average in the second half (third-ranked).

The Browns outscored their opponent in the second half in four games last season, lost the second half in 11 games, and were knotted up in the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, the Browns averaged 10 points scored on offense (19th-ranked) and gave up an average of 13.8 points on defense (31st-ranked).

