The Cleveland Browns (0-0) are listed as slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a home AFC North matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. This game has an over/under of 47.5.

The Bengals' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Browns. The Browns' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Bengals.

Browns vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV Info: CBS

Browns vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Cleveland's record against the spread last year was 7-9-0.

The Browns covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last season (in six opportunities).

In 17 Cleveland games last season, eight of them hit the over.

Cincinnati's record against the spread last season was 12-2-1.

The Bengals had an ATS record of 9-3-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more last year.

Last year, six of Cincinnati's 16 games hit the over.

Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Nick Chubb - - 76.5 (-115) - - - Amari Cooper - - - - 55.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

