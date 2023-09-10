At MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 10, the Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants, kicking off at 8:20 PM ET. The Cowboys should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Cowboys made things happen on both sides of the ball last season, as they ranked fourth-best in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (20.1 points allowed per game). The Giants put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in NFL), and they ranked 25th on defense with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

Cowboys vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-3.5) Toss Up (45.5) Cowboys 26, Giants 19

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last season, the Cowboys had an ATS record of 4-5.

Dallas and its opponent combined to go over the point total in nine of 17 contests last season.

The over/under in this game is 45.5 points, 1.3 higher than the average total in Cowboys games last season.

Giants Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Giants had an ATS record of 7-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.

New York games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Games involving the Giants last year averaged 42.7 points per game, a 2.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Cowboys vs. Giants 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 27.5 20.1 30 19.7 24.6 20.6 New York 21.5 21.8 22.3 21.8 20.5 21.9

