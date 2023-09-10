The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Deshaun Watson hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Deshaun Watson score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Watson recorded 175 yards rushing on 36 attempts, averaging 29.2 yards per game, and one TD last season.

He scored a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Deshaun Watson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 @Texans 12 22 131 0 1 7 21 0 Week 14 @Bengals 26 42 276 1 1 6 33 0 Week 15 Ravens 18 28 161 1 0 6 22 0 Week 16 Saints 15 31 135 0 1 3 24 1 Week 17 @Commanders 9 18 169 3 0 8 31 0 Week 18 @Steelers 19 29 230 2 2 6 44 0

