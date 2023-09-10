On Sunday, Luke Maile (.217 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .239 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Maile has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In five games this year, he has homered (8.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 16.1% of his games this year, Maile has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 14 of 62 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .224 AVG .257 .283 OBP .333 .306 SLG .514 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 27/5 K/BB 17/6 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings