Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 10
Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on September 10.
The probable pitchers are Hunter Greene (3-6) for the Reds and Miles Mikolas (7-10) for the Cardinals.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 18, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has entered 33 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 18-15 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 679 total runs this season.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 4
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Tejay Antone vs Bryan Woo
|September 5
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Connor Phillips vs Bryce Miller
|September 6
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Lyon Richardson vs Logan Gilbert
|September 8
|Cardinals
|L 9-4
|Andrew Abbott vs Drew Rom
|September 9
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Carson Spiers vs Zack Thompson
|September 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Miles Mikolas
|September 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lyon Richardson vs Matt Manning
|September 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 15
|@ Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Tylor Megill
|September 16
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs José Quintana
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.